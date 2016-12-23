6 Surprising Things You Can Cure With Your Next Orgasm

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sex can truly work miracles for those of us who are overworked, overstressed, and desperately in need of a little fun. But doing the deed can give you more than just some much-needed relaxation. Believe it or not, an orgasm can actually cure some of those nagging aches and pains that plague you in your day-to-day life! So if you are fed up with those debilitating headaches or crippling menstrual cramps, read on to learn just how much a little afternoon delight can do for you!

1. Headaches

For those of you who are prone to migraines or mid-afternoon headaches, it may be time to indulge in a little hanky panky! Sex releases endorphins which can relieve those lingering headaches, so next time you need some relief, consider hitting the sack instead of popping those pills.

2. Insomnia

If you are looking for a natural way to put an end to your sleeplessness nights, then look no further! A vigorous bout of intimacy not only leaves you physically drained, but that flood of oxytocin acts as a natural sleep aid for those of us who just can’t seem to get the shut-eye we deserve!

3. Hiccups

Sure, hiccups might not be the most disabling malady out there, but holding your breath can get frustrating really fast. Apparently, stimulating the vagus nerve (a cranial nerve that extends down to the abdomen) can put a stop to those incessant hiccups. The best way to stimulate said nerve? You got it: sex!

4. PMS cramps

We know that sex might be the last thing on your mind when you are suffering through a bout of premenstrual cramps, but getting it on will actually relieve the pain! When you orgasm, a series of contractions loosens the uterine muscles, and chemicals are released in the brain, both of which serve as natural sources of pain relief.

5. Depression

For those of us who suffer from depression or stress, it may be time to look outside the bottle for some natural relief. Orgasms cue the brain to release endorphins and oxytocin, two chemicals that can boost your mood and increase affection. Also, semen (when ingested) contains even more chemicals that can enhance your mood and can even act as an antidepressant.

6. Morning sickness

Good news for your gents, ladies. Studies have shown that oral sex can actually help cure morning sickness. Research completed by the Northeastern Evolutionary Psychology Society reveals that expectant women become nauseous because their bodies are rejecting the semen as a foreign and unfamiliar element. In order to alleviate their sickness, doctors recommend ingesting the same sperm in order to encourage their bodies to build up a tolerance!

Seriously, if all it takes to relieve your aches and pains is getting it on, then why resist?

