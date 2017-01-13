6 Resolutions Sex Therapists Want You to Make This Year

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Many of us make the same New Year’s resolutions year after year: eat less junk food, exercise more, stick to a budget, and drink less wine (okay, maybe not that last one). The point is, we are seriously slacking on making resolutions that are actually fun—like having way more sex.

Vowing to make the New Year a friskier one can do wonders for your love life whether or not you’re in a relationship. Plus, all the cool kids are doing it (pun intended). That includes sex therapists.

Because resolutions usually center around change, they can promote sexual growth—and that can boost your relationship with your partner, your lady parts, and your libido, says Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., resident sexologist and relationship expert for Astroglide.

Ready to get started? Here, six expert-approved resolutions from Women’s Health you should make for a steamier 2017.

Tell your partner how you want sex to feel

“Telling your partner how you want to feel during sex is easier to do than revealing each and every detail of your explicit fantasies (not that you shouldn’t share those too). So if you fantasize about being ravaged by a group of aggressive men and women, think about the feeling associated with that fantasy. For example, maybe you want to feel desired or enjoy a sense of reckless abandon? Tell your partner how to make you feel that way. You can certainly share the entire fantasy, but don’t ignore the associated feelings—they’re the driving force behind it.” —Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D.

Put yourself first

“Don’t just look to please your partner without sharing what excites you. You deserve to have a fulfilling experience too.” —Jane Greer, Ph.D., author ofWhat About Me? How to Stop Selfishness From Ruining Your Relationship.

Spend 15 Minutes a Week Turning Yourself On

“Create a 15-minute window once a week where you and your partner commit to generating arousal that may lead to desire—and maybe sex. However this exercise isn’t meant to lead to sex every time. It’s about generating arousal. Studies show that in long-term relationships, desire shifts from spontaneous to responsive, and desire responds to arousal. During those 15 minutes, you can make out, take a shower together, watch porn, or read erotica.” —Ian Kerner, Ph.D., author of She Comes First

