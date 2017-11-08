The Perfect Sweet and Savory Treats to Put You in the Mood This Valentine’s Day

(Photo: The Bewitchin' Kitchen) Every Valentine's Day we totally stress out about snagging the perfect time slot at the hottest new restaurant to properly acknowledge the day of love. But who says true love can't be celebrated at your own kitchen table? Especially if it's over a big bowl of homemade pasta containing a secret aphrodisiac ingredient to turn up the heat between you and your significant other. Cap off your meal with a dark chocolate or stuffed strawberry dessert, two more aphrodisiacs to spice up your night in the most delicious way. Another added bonus? No fancy restaurants mean you can wear your comfiest sweatpants to dinner — or no pants at all! Hey, your V-day traditions are your own business. This Valentine's Day, nix the fancy dinner reservations and opt for a cozy night in whipping up some of these sensual recipes to put you and your Valentine in the mood.

​ (Photo: Lil Luna) Caprese Stuffed Avocados As if we needed yet another reason to slice into our favorite creamy fruit, avocados have had an aphrodisiac reputation as far back as the Aztecs. They were thought to enhance sexual desirability, youthful vigor and energy levels. These caprese stuffed avocados make a great appetizer and aree super easy, simple and quick while looking a little fancy.

​ (Photo: The Tough Cookie) Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse It's no secret chocolate is a sensual food in every way, but did you know dark chocolate especially has been shown to cause a spike in dopamine, the pleasure-inducing sensor? You only need six ingredients to whip up this lusciously thick dessert featuring homemade salted caramel and decadent dark chocolate mousse.

​ (Photo: Handle The Heat) Bananas Foster French Toast Their phallic shape aside, bananas also contain something called bromelain, which is an enzyme that's been shown to enhance male performance and trigger testosterone production. Start Valentine's morning out on a sweet note with this indulgent breakfast saturated with gooey, caramelized bananas and warming spices.

​ (Photo: Spache the Spatula) Fig and Prosciutto Pizza with Balsamic Drizzle The fig is a symbol of sexuality, with the shape, texture and the ripe fruit filled with seeds epitomizing fertility. Mix the sweet, soft fruit with the salty prosciutto and warm, melty cheese – and don't forget to top it with a drizzle of thick balsamic vinegar - for a delectable twist on your usual pizza that you and your sweetheart will love digging into.

​ (Photo: Shiny Happy Bright) Pomegranate and Dark Chocolate Bites Pomegranate seeds are bursting with healthful antioxidants that lend a helping hand when it comes to increasing blood flow. Furthermore, they've been known to have a positive effect on erectile dysfunction. Mix these colorful, juicy seeds with dark chocolate for a double dose of aphrodisiac that'll satisfy your after-dinner sweet tooth.

​ (Photo: She Wears Many Hats) Blueberry Watermelon Feta Mint Salad Watermelon contains lycopene, which may cause the body to experience a Viagra-effect including the relaxation of blood vessels and the improvement of circulation. Cash in on this fruit's effects by making this refreshing, colorful salad paired with a simple balsamic dressing for a sweet and savory side.

​ (Photo: Eat Healthy, Eat Happy) Lemon Basil Pasta with Walnut Parmesan Spicy basil has long been known to stimulate sex drives, increase blood circulation and promote fertility — plus it's been said the scent alone drives men wild. Incorporate the sensual herb into your dinner by making this fresh, bright and easy bowl of pasta that would pair perfectly with a bottle of wine.