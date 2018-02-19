Zendaya Responds to Social Media’s Accusation of Throwing Shade at Blake Lively, Emily Blunt

New York Fashion Week consistently brings out some of the biggest sartorial stars around, and Wednesday’s Michael Kors show was no different, with celebrities including Zendaya, Blake Lively and Emily Blunt gracing the designer’s front row on Valentine’s Day.

After the show, a video began circulating on social media of Lively and Blunt laughing as Zendaya appeared to give them some major side-eye from her seat next to Lively.

The clip prompted fans to speculate about what Zendaya may have been thinking, or simply dub her perceived shade as a “mood.”

Happy black history month! pic.twitter.com/vhByXkuI3P — mark del figgalo (@beyonye) February 14, 2018

As the video made its rounds, Zendaya took to Twitter to clarify the situation, explaining that she was in no way shading the two actresses.

In response to a fan who asked her “What did they do?” Zendaya wrote, “I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY.”

The star added in another tweet, “Y’all messy that’s all lmao.”

Y’all messy that’s all lmao — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 16, 2018

An Instagram account named Theartofshade_ also reposted the moment, writing, “#CaptionThis: #Zendaya at the #MichaelKors show during #NYFW with #BlakeLively and #EmilyBlunt.”

In response, Zendaya commented, “First off, I was looking at the runway, asking when the show was gonna start, don’t do me. #trynamakemelookshady.”

She wrote in another tweet that Lively and Blunt were “super nice.”

Whoa whoa whoa y’all not bout to have me out here lookin shady😂 I was looking at the runway and asking Law when the show was gonna start. Don’t do me. They were super nice. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 15, 2018

Looking at the moment from another angle, it’s clear Zendaya was, indeed, looking at the runway as the two women shared a laugh next to her.

The trio even posed for photos together at the show, so it seems there’s no bad blood here.

Blake Lively , Zendaya and Emily Blunt front row at Michael Kors fashion show #NYFW pic.twitter.com/m3ss79oqeE — Gossip Girl (@ChuckForBlair) February 15, 2018

