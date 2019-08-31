Yolanda Hadid, Former ‘Real Housewife,’ Reveals Her Mother Has Died at 78 in Heartbreaking Post

Yolanda Hadid, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, has announced the passing of her mother, Ans van den Herik. Van den Herik was 78 years old at the time of her death, which was caused by cancer. In an emotional post on Instagram, Hadid, who is the mother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, shared a gallery of her mother’s photos and said she was her “guardian angel.”

“RIP my guardian angel Mama,” Yolanda wrote. “Thank you for loving me the way the way that you did and for making me the woman that I am today. On angel wings you were taken away, but in my heart you will always stay….. I can not imagine this life without you but I pray that I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees and feel your love in the gentle breeze… When I miss you the most, our beautiful memories will hold you close… Our Love is eternal and you will always be with me and i will always be with you beyond the bounds of this realm.”

She added, “Rest In Peace my beautiful mama, I will honor you for the rest of my days….. Until we meet again, I LOVE YOU.”

The 55-year-old model’s emotional message has been met with loads of sympathy, with more than 96,000 people liking the message.

Among the commenters reaching out to Yolanda were niece, Lina Hadid and model, Chrissy Teigen.

“Thinking of you during this very difficult moment in your life,” Lina wrote. “May your mother rest in the highest spot in Paradise. Lots of love.”

“She created a beautiful woman and strong family,” Teigen wrote. “Sending you love.”

Bella and Gigi have yet to comment on their grandmother’s passing as of press time.

Yolanda served as a cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Seasons 3-6. She also appeared on Project Runway, Real Housewives of New York, Vanderpump Rules and her own show, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid.

