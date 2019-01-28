WWE Star Brie Bella Reveals the Cute Word Her Daughter Learned From Her and Sister Nikki

Brie Bella is mom to 1-year-old daughter Birdie Joe with husband Daniel Bryan, and it’s clear that the little girl already wants to be just like her mom, judging by a story Bella shared during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bella and her twin sister, Nikki Bella, were guests on the show last week, where Brie shared that her daughter has upped her verbal skills since the last time the twins appeared on Fallon’s couch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She was saying, ‘Wow,’” Brie recalled. “Now, she’s saying ‘Bye.’”

“It’s so cute,” Nikki chimed in, while Brie was quick to note that Birdie says the word in drawn-out fashion, something she learned from her mom and aunt.

“It’s like slang,” Brie explained. “Because that’s how we get off the phone with each other, we’re always like ‘Byeee.’”

In fact, Birdie likes the phrase so much, she’s begun using it in public, with a hand motion to match.

“So we were leaving the pediatrician, she turned around the she was like ‘Byeee,’” the WWE star recalled of her daughter. “Like three y’s and three e’s.”

“The hand goes up too,” Nikki said.

Brie added that Birdie even uses the motion when she gets put down for a nap and shared that she wondered to her husband whether she should teach their daughter the proper way to pronounce “Bye.”

“Absolutely not,” Nikki said, with Fallon saying, “Don’t stop her from doing that.”

According to Brie, Birdie might soon have a sibling, with the WWE star telling Access last year that she thinks 2019 will be the year she and Bryan try for their second child.

“My husband would love to start trying now for baby No. 2.,” she said. “I’m like, ‘No, there’s so many things I wanna do!’ But we said definitely 2019’s our year to start trying again, which is right around the corner.”

“I told her she needs to wait a little bit,” Nikki chimed in, with Brie adding, “Yeah, and I told myself that too, thanks girl.”

“So I’ll probably be pregnant sooner rather than later,” she shared.

Brie added to E! News at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards that while she and Bryan both want another child, she’s not sure that the two agree on whether they want to have a son or a daughter.

“My husband would love a boy, but because I have a sister I would love for Birdie to have a sister,” she said. “He’s dying to have a boy because he’s the last Danielson. I guess it’s very important for men to keep the name going.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thebriebella