'Windy City Rehab' Star Alison Victoria Selling Chicago Home for $2.3M Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

Windy City Rehab designer Alison Victoria has been given the go-ahead to sell her Chicago home amid an ongoing lawsuit that had previously paused some of her real estate endeavors. The HGTV star is selling a stunning five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home for $2.295 million with Ryan Preuett of Jameson Sothebys International Realty, according to PEOPLE, which comes complete with a two-car garage, theater room with a wet bar, private rooftop deck and an outdoor kitchen complete with a wood-fire pizza oven.

Victoria, her former business partner Donovan Eckhardt, and others are the subject of a lawsuit filed in December 2019 by Anna and James Morrissey, who purchased a house featured on season 1 of the HGTV series and allege negligent construction on the part of Victoria and her team. On Oct. 8, the couple filed a motion to prevent Victoria from "dissipating her assets, including selling any property which she owns or controls." Victoria's attorney, Daniel Lynch, opposed the motion, which PEOPLE reports was a successful opposition.

In the Morrisseys' filing are allegations that Victoria recently transferred ownership of the $2.295 million home to a new company, which she co-owns, before listing the home, which they claimed was done to fraudulently conceal her assets amid their legal issues. In the couple's original complaint, PEOPLE reports the pair had claimed their $1.36 million home has been the subject of "leaks and water penetration" from the windows, walls and ceilings, including an upstairs shower they say "drained through the kitchen ceiling whenever it was used." Additionally, the couple complained of a "crooked" front door, crumbling exterior mortar and problems with the garage floor and roof.

The episode featuring the Morrisseys' home aired in January 2019, with the Chicago Sun-Times reporting the homeowners were portrayed by actors, as the Morrisseys didn't want to be on camera. This isn't the only legal issue facing Victoria and Eckhardt, who are also the subject of another ongoing lawsuit from another couple that was filed in April 2020.

In January 2019, when Windy City Rehab first premiered, Victoria told PEOPLE Now that her new show was created out of a desire to improve Chicago neighborhoods and maintain a historical element to their rehabs. "We’re trying to make the neighborhood great and better, and we’re trying to bring the history back with the builds," she said at the time, "so it’s not like we’re coming in, building crap and just trying to make a buck."