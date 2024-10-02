HGTV House Flipper Takes All Her Properties off the Market: Alison Victoria Explains Her Reasoning

Windy City Rehab is set to return to HGTV for Season 5, and interior designer Alison Victoria is making major changes. Ahead of the Sept. 24 premiere, Victoria tells Realtor.com® she is excited to return to house flipping. Simuyltenously, she officially stopped the sale of two personal properties that had recently been listed: her Atlanta condo and the Chicago residence and commercial space she renovated on her special, Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home.

"Right now the Atlanta condo is off the market, and I'm waiting to see if I can rent it to get some income," she said of her decision. As for the Chicago home, the reasons are a bit more complex.

"The Chicago dream home, I just took it off the market. For me it's just not the right time. The election's coming up, things need to settle down, everyone needs to get on solid ground, and then we'll see what this next year brings," she explained. "But there's always different ways to get capital, and that's what I'm working on right now."

While she's putting a pause on selling her Chicago home, she's looking forward to spending some time out West in Nevada in her Las Vegas home to avoid the colder weather. "I am hopefully going to spend a little more time in Vegas this year to get out of the winter," she asserts. "The Vegas house is so special. It is my sanctuary. It is my escape. It is my happy place. A lot of the inspiration came from one of my favorite hotels in Cabo, so it feels like I'm on constant vacation there—indoor-outdoor living at its finest."

In the meantime, she has a new tile line she's promoting. And she made sure it was affordable for her fans. "To have something that is affordable and is antiqued is really something special for me. I don't have a ton of products because it takes me a really long time to develop them," she explained in the interview.

Those looking for design inspo should tune into Windy City Rehab. They can also check out her new tile line and see if it fits their aesthetic in their home decorating process.