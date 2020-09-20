'Windy City Rehab' Star Alison Victoria Shows off Unique Putting Green With Large Backyard in Preview Clip

✖

The next episode of HGTV's Windy City Rehab sees interior designer Alison Victoria making sure a Chicago home's backyard is far different from any other backyard on the block. She installed a unique putting green with three holes, thanks to the home's surprisingly large backyard. It is the first time Victoria has worked in Chicago's Bridgeport community.

Since the episode was filmed in the middle of winter, Victoria could not get sod and decided to go with faux turf, Victoria explained in the exclusive clip seen above. This feature gave her the idea to install a putting green, which she feels will "enhance not only the home but the neighborhood." Although she is not an avid golfer herself, Victoria thinks it would be great for a family with young children. "It's just something totally different, and I think different is good," Victoria said. She predicted it would be a "massive selling point" for the home.

The scene is featured in the episode "Bridgeport or Bust," which airs on HGTV Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. "Designer Alison Victoria wants to seize a unique opportunity to begin building in a new area of Chicago," reads the episode description from HGTV. "Since they've never built in Bridgeport before, Alison thinks this house is the perfect place to get to know the neighborhood, despite hesitation from her business partner Donovan Eckhardt. While the project seemingly goes smoothly, more cracks continue to grow in Alison and Donovan's partnership."

The new season of Windy City Rehab includes five 90-minute episodes and premiered on Sept. 15. Despite setbacks, Victoria plans to continue renovating homes in the city she loves. "Running a design and renovation business in Chicago is not for the faint of heart," Victoria said in a statement to HGTV. "It has tested me in more ways than I could have ever imagined."

The show's first season was watched by over 24.5 million viewers overall. "I love what I do and I'm determined to succeed," Victoria added. "It's truly been an extraordinary experience."

In an interview with the John Roa Show podcast, Victoria said the show would highlight the "real truth" behind her challenges and the "real drama that's happening on a daily basis where, you know, things don't go the right way or the projects aren't as profitable as you think." She hopes this season will be "a real time for me to connect even on a deeper level with viewers, because they don't want lies."

Windy City Rehab airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. For more on Alison Victoria and all your favorite HGTV stars and shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.