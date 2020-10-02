'Windy City Rehab' Star Alison Victoria Prepares to Throw First Pitch at Cubs Game in Exclusive Clip

✖

Windy City Rehab star Alison Victoria got the chance to throw out the first pitch during a Chicago Cubs game last year, and her preparation for the pitch will be seen in the next, new episode of the HGTV series. In an exclusive for PopCulture.com, Victoria is seen getting ready for the big moment, and she is taking it very seriously.

"I need to practice pitching," Victoria said in the clip. She is then seen throwing with her boyfriend Michael, her brothers and her dad as they give her pointers because she's taking it "really seriously. Seriously enough to where I'm throwing my arm out." Victoria also talked about the plan she has when she takes the mound. She reveals that she will approach the first pitch like an actual pitcher.

6/20/19. HGTV’s Alison Victoria. Looking like a true fan. Maybe had a few beers before the stretch but nothing wrong with that. You go girl! #Cubs #WrigleyField #7thInningStretch pic.twitter.com/4zB4iVfSYC — 7thInningStretch (@StretchCritic) June 25, 2019

"And if I do that shake-off and that windup, I feel like, even if I just whip it into the ground, it's still cool," Victoria added. Let's just hope for the best. Victoria not only threw out the first pitch of the Cubs game, which was against the New York Mets on June 20, 2019, but she also led in the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch. At the beginning of the clip, Victoria says that former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster asked her to throw out the first pitch and sing during the seventh inning.

Getting ready for the Cubs game is just one of the things featured in the new episode of Windy City Rehab, which will air on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. "Located in a downtown, 20-floor high rise, this condo is stuck in the 80s and in need of a modern makeover," the synopsis states. "Designer Alison Victoria needs this to be a fast flip that turns a profit but that is going to be a challenge as her business spirals out of control. Tempers flare during a budget meeting where all issues are aired out and Alison and Donovan’s partnership is pushed to the brink."

Windy City Rehabs airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. For more on Alison Victoria, HGTV and all your favorite reality TV shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com!