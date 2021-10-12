‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Hitman Holla’s Girlfriend Was Shot During Home Invasion

Wild ‘N Out star Hitman Holla is asking fans for prayers this week after his girlfriend Cinnamon was shot in a violent home invasion. The rapper — whose real name is Gerald Fulton Jr. — explained the situation in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. MTV fans are flooding the comments with well-wishes as Cinnamon remains in the hospital.

“Last night 4 n-s broke and ran into our home.. And shot Cinnamon,” Fulton wrote. “Bullet went through her cheek and out the back of her head.. She’s at the hospital now being strong.. Send prayers my way cause y’all couldn’t imagine what I’m going through rite now.. Pray for me 2 cause I’m ready to lose it all.” In the caption, Fulton added more details, explaining that he was out of town on Monday night but he happened to be video-chatting with Cinnamon when the attackers broke in. He even revealed that Cinnamon was armed and tried to “defend her home” with force.

“I can’t stop crying man plz send positive energy our way I need it y’all I really need it,” he continued. “I’ve never felt this kinda pain this message was for my fans family and friends all at once plz help us get through this.”

As requested, fans gave Fulton what optimism they could. One wrote: “I’m so sorry Holla!!! We love y’all so much!!! We are praying hard.” Another added: “Love you guys! Cinn so mf strong and brave. I can’t begin to imagine what either one of you are experiencing.” A third person commented: “This is terrible! We are lifting her up and dispatching Heaven’s angels to cover her and work a miracle!”

Fulton is best known as a battle rapper in the SMACK/URL circuit, and therefore a recurring contestant on Wild ‘N Out. He first appeared on the show in Season 6, but has been active in the music scene since 2008. Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Fulton was also a prominent college athlete, attending California State Northridge.

So far, Wild ‘N Out host Nick Cannon has not commented publicly on Fulton’s struggles, though he and Fulton are close. Fulton revealed that Cannon visited his mother while she was being treated for cancer, which meant a lot to both of them. With a new episode of Wild ‘N Out premiering on VH1 on Tuesday, fans will be sending even more prayers Fulton’s way.