'48 Hours': How to Watch Episodes Free 24/7

CBS News' award-winning newsmagazine 48 Hours is available to stream for free on Paramount Global's Pluto TV. The free, ad-supported streaming television platform offers multiple ways to watch hundreds of hours of 48 Hours episodes. The series focuses on true crime stories, and anchors CBS' Crimetime Saturday block.

48 Hours fans can check out episodes of Seasons 10 through 33 on Pluto TV on-demand for free. Pluto TV also has a streaming channel dedicated exclusively to 48 Hours. The channel can be found after "True Crime," a channel dedicated to other true crime documentary series. Pluto TV also has channels dedicated to Unsolved Mysteries, The New Detectives, Forensic Files, Cops, and Dateline NBC. fans of scripted crime shows can find channels dedicated to Blue Bloods, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, and CSI: New York.

48 Hours debuted on CBS in January 1988. Natalie Morales, Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, and Tracy Smith are the show's current correspondents. The show has won over 30 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Morales joined 48 Hours in November 2022 with an actual cold case. In her first episode, she told viewers about the murders of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, two women in their 20s who were killed in Breckenridge, Colorado in 1982. The case went cold for years until investigators found a DNA match through a public genealogy database.

Morales joined CBS News after leaving NBC News as a co-host on The Talk in 2021. However, she always planned to work on serious projects. "It was always part of the deal coming in," Morales told Variety. "I just had to wait a certain amount of time." Morales has also contributed to CBS Mornings and CBS Sunday Mornings.

CBS News also offers its own Pluto TV channel, as well as one dedicated to 60 Minutes. CBS stations in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago are available to stream nationally through the platform. CNN RePlay, NBC News Now, Today All Day, The Weather Channel, Bloomberg Television, Sky News, and Scripps News channels are also available.

48 Hours also is not the only true crime series available to watch on-demand through Pluto TV. If you can't get enough crime but do not have enough time to watch a full documentary series, shows like Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, The FBI Files, Crimes Uncovered, Inside Evil, True CSI, Killer Mysteries, Bizarre Murders, America's Dumbest Criminals, and many others will provide hour-long chunks of crime stories. There are also several documentaries up for free, including Into the Abyss, Cocaine Cowboys, The Jeffrey Dahmer Files, Abducted in Plain Sight, Gangland Graveyard: Blood Runs Deep, Murderous Minds: Jim Jones, The Missing Women of Mexico, How to Prepare for Prison, The Boneyard, and Double Murder: The Inside Story.