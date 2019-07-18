Who Is Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner’s New Bestie?

After Kylie Jenner started to make headlines with a certain blonde bestie who casual fans hadn’t noticed before, the internet got to wondering: Who is Stassie Karanikolaou? She’s been featured heavily in Jenner’s Instagram feed ever since Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods was caught cheating with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, causing many fans to wonder if Karanikolaou is Jenner’s new BFF.

Despite the fact that Jenner, 21, and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 22, have been friends for years, Karanikolaou caught more than a few fans’ eyes when Jenner threw her a weekend-long birthday party in June (Some may remember it more for the Handmaid’s Tale backlash it sparked).

The two first met at a Barnes & Noble fan event, Jenner revealed on her Instagram story as part of a lengthy birthday tribute to Karanikolaou. She also said the two girls grew up together and that Karanikolaou basically lived in her house before officially moving into Jenner’s house with Woods. Although Woods has since moved out, it’s unclear if Karanikolaou still lives with her.

“You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life,” Jenner once gushed to Teen Vogue about Karanikolaou, “and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t the the person I am today. Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”

The two took their friendship to the next level at Travis Scott’s birthday party in May, where they got matching Stormi tattoos in honor of Jenner and Scott’s 17-month-old daughter.

Karanikolaou’s Instagram popularity has skyrocketed as of late, leaving her with 5.2 million followers and counting (although it’s a few steps away from Jenner’s 140 million), but she first became famous via her YouTube channel and via Khloe Kardashian’s Good American “Good Squad,” where she even has her own profile on the site.

She said on Good American’s website that she has big dreams for her career, saying “in 5 years I’d like to see myself more prominent in the fashion and beauty world. I would love to do a lot more modeling and many more different campaigns. But most importantly I would love to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be a part of a revolution that will accomplish that.”

She even opened up about her past breast augmentation, saying that “plastic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of.”

“A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘you’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it,” she said. “I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”