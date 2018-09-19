Which ‘Seven Year Switch’ Couples Decided to Stay Together in the End?

Another season of Seven Year Switch has come to a close, but has the unconventional spouse switching therapy saved any of the couple’s marriages?

In Tuesday’s season finale of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), the couples readjusted to life with their actual spouses after spending two weeks with their switch spouse. And while the experience helped some couples realize how they wanted to grow together in their marriage, others decided to go their separate ways.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read below to see what the couples decided to do in the end:

Charles and Kenya:

The couple came into their switch therapy with some serious issues, including infidelity on Charles’ part and Kenya’s inability to accept Charles moving away from the strong Christian faith he had when they first got married. After their time with Angela and Tony, the two were forced to admit that the trust issues Kenya had with her husband and Charles feeling like Kenya didn’t love the real him were too large to overcome.

“After giving it a lot of thought, I’ve decided I want to get a divorce,” Charles told the relationship experts, with Kenya adding, “It would be best for us to both go our separate ways.”

Angela and Tony:

Angela and Tony came into the switch experiment with an ultimatum lurking in their present, with Angela threatening to move away from their Virginia home if Tony didn’t pay more attention to her than to his high-profile job. Tony, meanwhile, felt like their marriage lacked the communication skills they needed to keep up the hot and heavy love they had early on in their marriage.

“It’s like we’ve been putting up boundaries in our own marriage without even knowing,” Angela said in the finale.

In the end, the two decided they wanted to stay together and knock down the walls in their marriage they built together, and Tony even decided he would look for a job opportunity outside of Virginia alongside his wife.

Reece and Diane:

Type-A personality Diane had a tough time letting go and letting husband Reece step up as her partner going into this season, and Reece struggled with getting motivated enough to please his wife. After their experiences with Rosslyn and Bobby in the switch therapy, however, Diane learned to take a back seat sometimes and enjoy life while Reece promised to go to bat for his wife on a more regular basis.

“One of the most important things I learned about myself in switch therapy is we often think we are set in our own ways, but when we really try, there can be huge change,” Diane said in the finale.

By the end of the experiment, the couple decided to try and meet in the middle more often, with Diane making more time for Reece and Reece asserting himself more regularly.

Rosslyn and Bobby:

Bobby and Rosslyn had somewhat of a parental relationship going into switch therapy, with Bobby shutting down under Rosslyn’s critical mothering personality. But after opening up in his switch therapy with Diane, Bobby wanted more of an emotional connection with his wife in his real marriage.

After switch therapy, the couple admitted they were doing “quite a bit of bickering” while Bobby said he was “angry” in his relationship with his wife. But in the end, the two decided to stay together in their marriage and work on improving their relationship.

“I’m feeling much more clear about Bobby and my relationship,” Rosslyn said, adding, “I feel like we have what it takes to do this forever.”

Photo credit: Lifetime