Where’s John Cena? Nikki Bella Spotted With Another Man in New Leaked Photos

While filming for Total Divas, Nikki Bella was spotted getting up close and personal with a mystery man on the balcony of her Fontainebleau Miami Beach suite Thursday.

The 34-year-old reality star flirted with the mystery guy, identified as Brandon on a co-star Nia Jax’s Instagram story, while the cameras rolled for the E! Network reality show. Brandon was also seen interacting with other Total Divas cast members like Lana, Paige and Brie Bella.

The flirtatious outing comes a day after Us Weekly reported that Bella and ex-fiance John Cena are back together after Bella called off their wedding in April.

A source told the magazine that Bella called off the planned May 5 nuptials to give herself time to take a breath and focus on what she really wanted.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the pair told Us Weekly. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

Bella announced the split in April after the couple had been together for six years. The breakup shocked fans, especially following Cena’s elaborate, public proposal during WrestleMania 2017.

The reconciliation report came just days before the second episode of the new season of Bella’s other reality show with her twin sister, Total Bellas, with this season chronicling her and Cena’s split. The upcoming episode scheduled for June 3 will see Bella call off the wedding, with the scene having been shot in January.

Reports circulated that Bella and Cena had split due to their differing stances on having children, with Bella having expressed her desire to become a mother and Cena adamant that he did not want kids.

However, a recent TODAY Show appearance by Cena disputed this, with the Blockers star clarifying the upset.

“For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children,” he said.

Many suspected the timing of the breakup and subsequent reconciliation to be a publicity stunt to draw ratings for Total Bellas, though Bella shot that rumor down during an interview with ET Canada.

“Sometimes people don’t realize how you can affect them. It’s kind of like when we try to talk to cyberbullies and tell them that you have no idea how you’re affecting people,” she explained. “I’m a human being that literally went through a breakup.”

The athlete continued, “Everyone’s been through a breakup and think of how we feel. So mine has just been blown up and people all of a sudden are saying that I’m faking it. You’re now saying that my heartache is fake, and that makes it even harder. It’s just like, what can I do right? That’s just really, really tough.”