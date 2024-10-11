‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Notice Confusing Change

As if this new season of Wheel of Fortune could bring on any more changes, viewers are pointing out one confusing error. When Ryan Seacrest’s debut season premiered last month, with it came a brand new set that fans were not liking. Since the long-running game show is entering a new era, it makes a little bit of sense to have a new set with a new host. However, things were a bit different in new episodes.

Per TV Insider, this week’s episodes of Wheel of Fortune featured the old set that fans know and love, and understandably, people were confused. A Reddit thread discussed the old set, and user awoc123 explained that the first episodes Seacrest taped were on the old set before it was renovated. “Not all of the episodes air in the order they were taped in,” they explained. “That’s why there’s a mixture of old and new set episodes.” Why episodes are filmed out of order is unknown, but it’s actually quite common in the entertainment industry where episodes of a TV show or scenes in a movie are not filmed in the order they air due to production.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Seeing the old set this week brought a wave of nostalgia for fans, even though the new season of Wheel of Fortune has only been airing for a month. One person said, “The old set looks so much better than the new.” How many episodes were filmed with the old set is unknown, and it’s possible that if more were filmed other than just the episodes this week, it’s possible it won’t even air next week. That being said, it is nice to see the old set again, even if it is for a little bit. Fans are still trying to get used to the new one, and it doesn’t help that the old set is coming back around.

Fans are not the only ones trying to get used to this new era of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan Seacrest himself is reportedly having second thoughts about his hosting gig. Between the flubs, ridiculous conditions, and pressure, taking over for Pat Sajak doesn’t seem to be as easy as it sounded. The season is still pretty early, though, so it might still take some time for him to settle in. At the very least, viewers can always catch the old set and Sajak with reruns of Wheel of Fortune, which are better than nothing.