What Does 'Teen Mom' Mackenzie Edwards Mean With Her Mystery Post After Reunion?

✖

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG ended in wild fashion following Tuesday's reunion, at least for Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, and their respective families. After the reunion aired, Edwards' wife, Mackenzie Edwards, shared a cryptic message on Instagram about self-confidence, as InTouch Weekly noted. While it's unclear exactly what her intent was behind posting the image, some believe that it could serve as a statement on how she, her husband, and her mother and father-in-law, Jen and Larry Edwards, were all fired from Teen Mom OG.

On Instagram, Mackenzie posted a photo of a popular quote about finding herself after a hardship. The quote read, "She remembered who she was, and the game changed." Her post initially sparked a slew of speculation, with Teen Mom fans flocking to the comments to weigh in on the matter. There were some who wrote that Mackenzie should take a stance after her mother and father-in-law's heated behavior during the reunion. But, others were glad to see her seemingly stick up for her family with this subtle message, as one fan wrote, "Stand by your little family and protect them." As InTouch Weekly noted, Mackenzie posted the message on Thursday, only a couple of days after the dramatic events took place on the second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mackedwards95)

Mackenzie and her husband did not take part in filming the reunion. But, Jen and Larry did sit down with Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, to talk about Bentley's strained relationship with his father, Edwards. As viewers saw, their discussion didn't exactly end on a positive note, as both McKinney and Larry raised their voices at various points and nearly got physical. McKinney even told the couple, "Ryan has never been there for [his son] but y'all put that on Bentley. Y'all make Bentley feel guilty." The two couples were not able to see eye-to-eye during the reunion, as Bookout and McKinney walked out of the discussion after sharing their frustrations over Edwards' behavior and Jen and Larry's lack of accountability for it.

Following this conversation, Edwards and his family members were all fired from the MTV series. Around the time that the news was announced, Mackenzie did release a statement in which she said that she and her husband were taking the firing in stride. She explained that her husband's response "was just like, 'Don't. We're gonna move on. We're gonna live our lives. We're gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don't waste your time or your breath coming back.'" Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.