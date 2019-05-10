Wendy Williams Slams Ex Kevin Hunter and Mistress in NSFW Message

Wendy Williams is going after her estranged husband Kevin Hunter and his rumored mistress.

The Wendy Williams Show host weighed in on a recent interview with Ayesha Curry on Thursday, in which she admitted to having to chase off some female fans looking to get a little too close to husband Steph Curry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep your hands off other people’s men, there’s a hot place in hell for you,” the talk show personality told a cheering audience on her show.

And while Williams made sure to take the single women looking to hook up with married men to task, she also sent a message to the men who do let them cross that line.

“I feel a woman is only gonna do that if the man lets her,” she continued. “Most of the time if a woman’s doing something like that she’s got nothing to lose…if she’s doing that to a married man with a family he’s got everything to lose. So if you bite back, man…you lose.”

The message may have been directed on the surface at the Golden State Warriors player and his wife, but it didn’t take much to see the thinly-veiled message Williams was sending at her ex, from whom she filed for divorce after more than 20 years of marriage earlier this year.

Throughout their marriage, Hunter was alleged to be in a pretty serious relationship with another woman, and tabloid reports just prior to Williams’ firing indicated that the woman had just given birth to Hunter’s baby.

Despite Williams’ admitted ongoing struggle with sobriety, sources close to the TV personality told Us Weekly she has no regrets in ending her marriage.

“Wendy’s not looking back. Her friends and family think the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone,” the source said. “She still has healing to do, but she’s taken several major steps in the right direction. She’s strong and resilient.”

Hunter also appears to have alluded to infidelity in a post-divorce statement he gave to PEOPLE.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. No matter what the outcome is, or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family, and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine,” he wrote.

Photo credit: The Wendy Williams Show