Wendy Williams’ Estranged Ex Kevin Hunter Reportedly ‘Panicking About Finances’ Following Latest Move

Wendy Williams’ ex, Kevin Hunter, is reportedly concerned their divorce will leave him in a tough spot financially, a source told InTouch Weekly Wednesday. The Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years in April 2019 amid rumors that his alleged mistress had given birth to a child, leaving Hunter allegedly “panicking about finances.”

While Hunter previously “had free access to Wendy’s money and didn’t have a care in the world,” the source told InTouch, “That’s not the case anymore.”

“She’s cut him off, and that means that Kevin is finally hurting for money,” they added. “He’s terrified he’s going to end up with nothing.”

Hunter might be feeling the press of their ongoing split, shortly after Williams filed for divorce, a source close to the talk show host said she “is done with Kevin.”

“Wendy’s not looking back. Her friends and family think the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone,” the source told Us Weekly. “She still has healing to do, but she’s taken several major steps in the right direction. She’s strong and resilient.”

Having Hunter’s mistress allegedly give birth soon after Williams admitted she was living in a sober house amid a battle for her sobriety, was the last straw for Williams.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby,” the source said at the time. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

Hunter has acknowledged his part in their split, breaking his silence on their split while seemingly confirming his infidelity.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” he said in a statement.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he added. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

