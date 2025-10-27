Wendy Osefo’s Arrest Sparks Reactions From Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon

The green-eyed bandits are disappointed in Wendy and Eddie Osefo’s arrest and fraud charges. Real Housewives of Potomac BFF’s Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon shared their thoughts on the Osefos legal trouble in a recent episode of the podcast, Reasonably Shady.

Wendy has had issues with both women, but was able to find resolve with Bryant as both remain on the show. Dixon was fired at the conclusion of Season 9 of the Bravo reality series and hasn’t reconciled a friendship with Wendy since their Season 6 fallout.

Both say the charges were shocking, but even more so, they say the ordeal simply doesn’t make sense. It’s been widely reported that the Osefos were arrested after investigators say they faked an April 2024 burglary and cashed in on multiple insurance policies for alleged stolen jewelry and designer clothing. Investigators say the couple returned many of the items they claimed were stolen before the alleged burglary, and upon searching their home with a warrant, 15 of the items they claimed were stolen were retrieved from their property.

“[Aside from why did they do this] What else was it for, though?” Dixon asked. “Cause it was highly intentional, highly planned, not well thought out, but thought out.” Dixon hinted to the couple potentially having money trouble, despite Wendy alleging her husband’s cannabis business, Happy Eddie, is doing well. “I saw a clip where she was kind of talking about how well Happy Eddie is doing, so it makes me think, okay, well, was that an exaggeration? Was that not the truth? I don’t know, but it’s also like, why? More why questions. Why did they think they could get away with this?”

The Osefos have hired legal counsel and are arguing the arrest was illegal. They are asking for the charges to be dropped as a result.