'Welcome to Plathville: Separated Couple Kim and Barry Plath Have an Uncomfortable Moment While Staying Together in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kim and Barry Plath are back under the same roof for the first time since their separation – and it's more than a little awkward. The Welcome to Plathville exes share an uncomfortable moment in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show as they find themselves alone in the Plath family's rental home while preparing to help daughter Moriah film her new music video.

"We're in Tampa at the rental that Moriah got for the whole family to help her make her music video. We're all super excited about it," Kim, 52, tells the camera. When it comes to her first night in the same home with her ex, Kim explains that she and Moriah, 21, had their own rooms, while sons Ethan, 26, and Isaac, 18, shared a bed and her estranged husband, 56, took a sleeper couch.

(Photo: Barry Plath tries unsuccessfully to chat with estranged wife Kim. - TLC)

"It's been a while since Barry and I slept under the same roof, but you know, that's what walls are for," Kim jokes. When the walls are down, however, things get a little weird between the former couple, who separated in June 2022 after 24 years of marriage.

As Kim cooks breakfast, Barry enters the kitchen to compliment the meal she's making. Seeming uncomfortable with Kim's silence, Barry rambles, "I couldn't wait. I had to go get my sausage, egg and cheese [sandwich] when I went on my walk. It was just the thing because the kombucha bar was open and I couldn't resist the call of the kombucha. But this smells great." Even still, Kim doesn't respond to Barry's attempt at conversation.

"Generally, Kim's always positive," he tells the camera later. "Maybe this morning, you know, she got up on the wrong side of the bed." Kim has a different perspective, explaining in a confessional, "I mean, I'm up early making breakfast and Barry comes in and he just starts talking and talking and I'm not really interested in hearing all the reasons why he's not having breakfast."

(Photo: Kim Plath filed for divorce from husband Barry on June 26, 2024. - TLC)

"If you're not having breakfast, then I guess I'm not cooking for you," she continues. "I'm cooking for the people that haven't had breakfast yet."

Kim would go on to file for divorce from Barry on June 26. The former couple, who share nine children, announced at the time of their initial breakup, "After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage. While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us," they wrote in a joint statement. "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Welcome to Plathvile airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.