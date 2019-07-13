Watch ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s Colorado Memorial Service

Beth Chapman’s Celebration of Life service is officially underway. The Chapman family gathered in Colorado Saturday for an event open to the public to honor the life of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star. The event is being live-streamed on the WGNAmerica.com and on the Facebook page for the Chapman series, Dog’s Most Wanted.

The service is being held at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado and will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

“Beth Chapman was born Alice Elizabeth Smith in Denver, CO on October 29, 1967. Her father was Garry Smith, who played baseball for the Kansas City Athletics, a major league team that moved to Oakland, CA in 1968. She was 18 when she first met Duane “Dog” Chapman. The two dated for 16 years before they married in 2006,” an obituary shared along with the events details read.

“Beth Chapman starred in a hit television series and became a household name and most recently she co-starred alongside her husband in Dog’s Most Wanted which will air on WGN America later this year,” the obituary continued.

“In addition to her husband, Ms. Chapman is survived by 10 children and stepchildren, many grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the obituary concluded.

While country music star Wynonna Judd was not able to attend the event due to professional obligations, the singer reportedly allows the family to use her songs during the event, including Beth’s favorite “Rescue Me.”

Chapman passed away June 26 following a long battle with throat cancer. The reality television star had been hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma days before her death.

“Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear,” Duane “Dog” Chapman told Hawaiian press after Beth’s death.

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” he added. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” Duane continued. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”