Mark Wahlberg Facing Lawsuit Related to Wahlburgers in Los Angeles

Mark Wahlberg is being sued by the owners of his former Wahlburgers LA location. Founded in 2011, Wahlburgers is a burger restaurant chain owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his famous brothers, Donnie and Mark. There are reportedly 49 locations in the U.S., two in Canada, and one in Germany. The actor is being accused of cleaning out the place…literally.

The Blast obtained legal documents in which Mark and his company Tinsletown are being sued for allegedly removing fixtured items from the premises, leaving them in shambles at the end of their lease. According to the suit, filed by Montgomery Management Company (MMC) Mark and his tea, “removed every restaurant booth all of which were attached to the floor and/or walls” and “removed virtually every light fixture inside and out except for the recessed lights.

The allegations are shocking, with claims that the crew “removed the three-compartment sink and hand washing sink from the kitchen area, all of which were attached to the walls,” and “removed the walk-in cooler and the door and controller from the walk-in freezer.” as a result, they say the premises is now almost impossible for new tenants to occupy. The company says they already leased the building to another tenant, but the new tenant is unable to move in due to the damage. They are seeking $350,000.

They accuse Mark and co of acting “willfully, maliciously, and oppressively with full knowledge of the adverse effect of their actions.” The new tenant, a seafood restaurant by the name of Saltie Girl LA, claims its owners contacted the Wahlburgers team to offer to purchase its liquor license for the premises. In turn, they accuse Wahlburgers of “threatening to remove more fixurized property and refused to sell the liquor license unless [they] paid exorbitant sums of money to Tinseltown.”