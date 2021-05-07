Mark Wahlberg Reveals 7,000 Calorie Diet: What to Know About the Dramatic Transformation

✖

While celebrities likes Will Smith and Anthony Anderson are taking to social media to show off their quarantine bodies as they gear up to get back in shape, Mark Wahlberg is doing the opposite. Not to worry though, it's for a movie role. However, there's no question that the shocking transformation has caught the eyes of many.

While Wahlberg is typically known for his toned physique, he's been consuming 7,000 calories a day to put on weight and took to social media to show the transformation. The actor revealed he's up about 20 pounds and intends on adding on another 20. While it's not a secret the shocking weight gain is for a new role he's playing, he has not revealed just yet what role it is. However, he did tell Jimmy Kimmel in April that he's gearing up to play a fighter who becomes a priest for a new film called Father Stu, although it's unclear if this is what it's for or not — although it sounds like it is.

"After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film," the actor said according to ladbible. "So I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks." While most want to lose weight to become healthy, he wants to find a healthy way to put on the pounds. But at the same time, he did confess that because he's been in such a routine for so long, he's ready to eat anything and everything in sight.

"Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight," he said. "I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny's. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I can possibly get my hands on." While he may be eating a lot of food at one time, he is being monitored according to his personal chef, Lawrence Duran. "This isn't something that we're just going into and we're just eating pizza and pasta and whatnot," he told USA Today. "We've got a whole team that works together, and this is a lot to take on in a short period of time, so we have to make sure that his health is at its best."

As a way to make sure the actor is keeping safe in the process, he's having blood drawn to make sure that everything is where it needs to be to ensure his safety. The chef confessed that he was excited to hear Wahlberg was up for such a challenge because it also allowed Duran to get more creative with his cooking. "I can cook up some comfort food that I know he likes and cook up things that his mom used to make for him as a child, so there's a lot of positivity in him gaining weight for roles."