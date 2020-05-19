'The Voice' Season 18 Finale, Part 2: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The Voice will officially crown the winner of Season 18 on the Tuesday night episode. For fans who have watched along with all of the action so far, you're definitely going to want to tune in to see how it all ends. How exactly can you tune in to watch the finale for yourself? There are a couple of different ways in which you can watch The Voice's finale.

The second part of The Voice's finale will air on Tuesday, May 19, on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. The network will also air a catch-up show beforehand starting at 8 p.m. ET if you've missed any of the action so far. If you're not able to watch the actual finale via the traditional manner (with an antenna or a cable subscription), you can still watch the episode live using a number of different streaming services. Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV all offer options to watch live television programs such as The Voice, with many of those services even offering free trials for new users. Additionally, if you're not able to watch the finale live, you can watch the episode the day after it airs via traditional Hulu.

The remaining five contestants in the competition are Todd Tilghman (Team Blake Shelton), Toneisha Harris (Team Blake), CammWess (Team John Legend), Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas), and Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latter half of the season has been filmed remotely. This means that the winner of Season 18 will be crowned remotely for the first time ever. In late April, when the news of The Voice's remote filming was announced, Audrey Morrissey, the NBC competition's showrunner, spoke out about the new direction that the show was taking.

In a statement, Morrissey shared that producing The Voice remotely has forced those associated with the program to get creative. She said, "Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way." The showrunner went on to share that there have been many positives to filming the show in this way, noting that viewers have gotten to see totally different sides of the coaches and the contestants. She continued, "It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique Voice experience that will feel both new and familiar."