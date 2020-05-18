'The Voice' Season 18 Finale, Part 1: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Season 18 of The Voice is set to come to an end this week. On Monday, the first half of The Voice's finale will air on NBC. But, how exactly can you tune into the finale event? There are a couple of different options for viewers who want to see who will be crowned the winner of Season 18.

The newest episode of The Voice, the first part of the finale, will air on NBC on Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET. If you're not able to catch the episode in a traditional manner (with a TV antenna or with a cable subscription), there are still ways in which you can tune in. Streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Many of those services even offer free trials for new users before you officially sign on to use the platform. Of course, if you're not able to watch the episode live, there are ways that you can catch up before the finale wraps up on Tuesday. You can always catch the episode on-demand or you can turn to Hulu's traditional service in order to watch The Voice the day after it airs.

For the first time ever, The Voice will crown its winner in an entirely remotely-produced finale due to the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, the judges — Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas — have been mentoring their contestants remotely. They have been helping their teams with song selections, vocals, and the overall arrangement of their performances. Audrey Morrissey, The Voice's showrunner as well as executive producer, said in a statement that she was excited to see the show reinvent itself with these new guidelines in place. She said, via TV Insider, "It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique Voice experience that will feel both new and familiar."

The final five contestants in the competition are Todd Tilghman (Team Blake), Toneisha Harris (Team Blake), Micah Iverson (Team Kelly), CammWess (Team Legend), and Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick). It's anyone's guess as to who will ultimately come out victorious. If you want a (remote) front-row seat to all of the action, you're going to have to tune in to see which of these final five contestants will be crowned The Voice's Season 18 champion.