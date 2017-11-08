Victoria Arlen’s Exes Hit Her up After Sexy Tango on ‘DWTS’

Victoria Arlen’s spicy Argentine Tango on Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars showed off a sexy side of the contestant that elicited some pretty shocking reactions from those around her.

The ESPN personality told Us Weekly she received a number of different messages following the live ABC show.

“My grandma was super stoked about it! I think it’s fun for me to show different characters and show different sides of myself. Going into this show, I was like, ‘I’m not going to hold anything back. I’m not going to be anyone that I’m not,’ ” she said. “It was fun to show that side [and] it was fun to learn that dance. My family loved it, my friends loved it. I even heard from ex-boyfriends. That was really funny — people I haven’t talked to in years!”

After the show, Arlen’s partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, joked that guys would be “sliding into her DMs,” which the 23-year-old admitted actually happened.

“People were pretty impressed with the spicy side of Victoria,” she said. “I was joking around beforehand, saying, ‘I’m gonna throw some hot sauce out there’ — and apparently people like hot sauce! The reaction was quite hilarious. Obviously with what happened earlier, I was not feeling 100 percent and the fact that we got the response that we want and people liked it was a bonus!”

Are you da, da, da, “DOWN” to vote for #TeamViVa ??? Voting is still open **(Link in my bio)** A post shared by Victoria Arlen (@arlenv1) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Earlier in the day, Arlen was suffering from some debilitating rib spasms, but said she was able to make it through both of her performances through the support of her partner.

“Val was a tremendous rock for me. Between him, and my entire Dancing With the Stars family — everyone just wrapped their arms around me and helped me — I couldn’t have done it without all of them and I most certainly couldn’t have done it without Val,” she said. “I love to smile, even through pain. I kept telling myself, ‘I’m hurting but I’m still here and I’m up on my feet.’ Even that brief moment where I couldn’t walk and I couldn’t move was just another reality check of how grateful I am that that isn’t an every day occurrence, that that isn’t my every day life anymore.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.