[SPOILER] Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Dancing With the Stars’ semi-final round concluded with yet another couple being sent home.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were tallied, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from the competition.

The couples were judged based off of last week’s standard and trio dances.

Arlen was the ninth star to be sent home from the competition this season.

The celebrity joins previously eliminated contestants Terrell Owens, Nikki Bella, Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey, Barbara Corcoran, Debbie Gibson, Derek Fisher and Sasha Pieterse.

Next week’s episode will see the four remaining couples judged based off of this week’s standard and recreation dances. The remaining celebrities are Frankie Muniz, Drew Scott, Lindsey Stirling and Jordan Fisher.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.