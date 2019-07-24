Vicki Gunvalson’s ‘RHOC’ Demotion About Keeping Show ‘Fresh,’ Andy Cohen Reveals

Andy Cohen has no plans to big “the OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson goodbye anytime soon. Despite the original cast member’s demotion to “friend” on Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo boss told Us Weekly in a recent interview that if it was up to him, Gunvalson will be around for the next 14 seasons as well.

“The truth is we’re always looking to freshen up every show,” Cohen told the outlet of the reason for switching up Gunvalson’s role on the reality series. “She’s been on the show for 14 years. That is an unprecedented run on a scripted show, on a reality show, anything.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That being said, Cohen added to Us that if he has his “way,” Gunvalson will still be a major part of the show for years to come.

“She’s very much a part of this season,” he explained. “And so it’s just, it’s just about keeping everything fresh.”

Following the release of the Season 14 cast photo, which did not feature Gunvalson, the Coto Insurance businesswoman opened up about the decision on Instagram.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘O.G. of the O.C.,’” she wrote. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th.”

RHOC isn’t the only Housewives franchise to have a major shake-up, with Lisa Vanderpump exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine years on the show.

“We are always looking for new housewives in every city basically. We always have kind of one eye out, no matter how great the cast is. As I’ve said before, Vanderpump is irreplaceable,” Cohen added to the outlet of the RHOBH original’s exit. “But it’s an ensemble show and we have a group of all-stars there and we’ll look to add to the group.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for Season 14 on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Vicki Gunvalson