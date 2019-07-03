Vicki Gunvalson Breaks Silence on Reduced ‘RHOC’ Role

Vicki Gunvalson has broken her silence after The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 trailer released Monday revealed the “OG of the OC” had been reduced from a full-time Housewife to a lesser friend role. As Bravo fans everywhere wondered what the first season of RHOC without Gunvalson would look like, the reality personality took to Instagram with her official statement on the matter.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,’” she began. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras.”

She concluded with a call out asking fans to stay tuned to the season premiere on Aug. 6, where she will mix it up with returning Housewives Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke joins

Despite Gunvalson’s classy statement on her downgrade, fans were devastated at the news, calling for her to be reinstated.

“So not happy you aren’t on the cast picture…you’re the face of HOUSEWIVES!!!!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “How did Gina and Emily land bigger roles than you. Disappointed.”

“Vick don’t make me cry! we love you!!!!” another distraught fan commented. “This show would never be the same without you. Thank you for giving us a glimpse into your life throughout all these!!! Cant wait to see you on S14.”

While Gunvalson won’t be holding an orange this season, she’ll still be mixing it up on screen, with her engagement to beau Steve Lodge and ongoing feud with Dodd over her accusations that the younger Housewife did cocaine during last season’s finale.

“I don’t do cocaine, and I’m not a f—ing whore,” Dodd yells in the trailer after calling Gunvalson a “f—ing con woman crook.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo