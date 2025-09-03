VH1 Reality TV Personality Dies Unexpectedly: Kelsey Bateman Was 39

Kelsey Bateman, who appeared on Bret Michaels‘ hit dating show Rock of Love, has died. She was 39.

Bateman, who appeared on the third and final season of the VH1 series in 2009 — dubbed Rock of Love Bus with Bret Michaels — died “unexpectedly recently,” according to a family source’s report to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No further details, including Bateman’s cause of death, were revealed.

vh1

On Rock of Love Bus, contestants attempted to win the Poison frontman’s love while on tour and on the road with him. Bateman was 21 years old when she appeared on the dating show, competing against 22 other women for a chance to date Michaels. She managed to make it into the top 10, but was eliminated in Episode 7 after getting “wasted” with fellow competitors Farrah Sinclair and Ashley Klarich.

“I ended up laying on a speed bump bawling my eyes out, but you know what? I’m here and I’m ready for whatever Brett has to say to me,” she said in a confessional. “But I mean, hey, I can’t be the only girl that’s got drunk and laid on a speed bump. Let’s be honest.”

Before eliminating her from the competition, Michaels told the Utah native, “I think you’re awesome and a beautiful girl, and I said sometimes I have to make decisions for people. And my decision for you is that I’m going to let your tour end here.”

vh1

At the time, Bateman didn’t seem too torn up about her elimination, saying in a confessional, “I’m going to go home and I’m going to be single. I’m not going to think about guys for a while, but the next guy I find definitely won’t be 44 and probably not a rock star.”

Michaels eventually chose Taya Parker as his girlfriend in the Rock of Love Bus finale, but their relationship didn’t last long. The rocker would eventually return to his on-and-off girlfriend Kristi Gibson, whom he has been with periodically since the early ’90s. The two share daughters Raine and Jorja, who were born in 2000 and 2005, respectively.