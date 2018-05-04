Where the ‘Rock of Love’ Girls Are Today

Poison frontman Bret Michaels may never have found his soulmate on Rock of Love, but he certainly met with some of the biggest personalities and baddest ladies in reality show history.

The women who were a part of the VH1 reality series’ three-season run didn’t necessarily win Michaels’ heart, but they did win over America, and a spot on a number of spin-offs such as Rock of Love: Charm School and I Love Money.

Those shows ended years ago, however, and everyone involved in the show has clearly moved on. But where are they now?

Keep scrolling to see where eight of the show’s most memorable personalities ended up, including realty, the front of a stage and everywhere in between.

Lacey Sculls

“Lacey is either going to make passionate love to me or possibly kill me in my sleep,” Michaels famously said of the season one contestant.

These days, Sculls is rocking out in a band known as Halo, and is working to get a news satire series called Indecent Exposure off the ground in order to get young people involved in activism and social justice causes.

Cindy “Rodeo” Steedle

Clad in the same cowboy hate she rocked in season one of Rock of Love, Steedle continued her run on reality television with I Love Money and Rock of Love: Charm School.

Nowadays, she’s in the luxury lifestyle business, and also started the foundation Imagine No Bullying Now.

Heather Chadwell

After coming in as runner-up on season one, Chadwell turned her reality show success into an autobiography and calendar in 2008. After scoring roles in Californication and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, she moved home to Ohio and became a realtor, according to her social media.

Angelique “Frenchy” Morgan

One of the series’ most memorable characters, nudism-loving Frenchy segued from Rock of Love to I Love Money and Rock of Love: Charm School. But she also took it a few steps further, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and Botched.

In 2016, Frenchy caused a stir when she wrote “Vote Trump” on her bikini-clad body.

Jessica Kinni

The sweetheart “good girl” from season two also appeared on Rock of Love: Charm School, and then appeared on VH1 as a celebrity interviewer for other reality show contestants.

Since then, Kinni has covered red carpets, emceed technology and celebrity events, and worked with the Television Academy. She also has her own social media management company, Kinni Creative.

Aubry Fisher

Fisher has had a tough time after appearing as a contestant on season three. She was in and out of the hospital for six years due to Crohn’s disease, which she writes about on the website Give Crohn’s a Slap From Me.

She used to tour as a DJ, but now she spins records as an avatar in Second Life.

“I heard about Second Life and people marketing [their music] on there, so I went in and go, ‘Oh, this is weird,’” she explained to Thrillist. “And all of a sudden I just became one of the top DJs in Second Life, as myself.”

Taya Parker

After winning season three, Parker celebrated by becoming a Playboy Playmate and Penthouse’s Pet of the Year. Now, her Facebook profile reveals she has her own show in Las Vegas!

Bret Michaels

And what about Michaels? In 2010, he popped the question to longtime girlfriend Kristi Gibson, with whom he shares daughters Raine and Joria. Unfortunately, the couple split just two years later.