‘Very Cavallari’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Very Cavallari is coming back, and not a moment too soon as Kristin Cavallari looks to expand her Uncommon James empire. The former Laguana Beach star is opening her second store, and her husband, retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, is coming along for the ride. E! Network announced Very Cavallari Season 3 will debut on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

In a brief trailer for the new season, Cavallari, 32, announced she is opening a second store, leading to a puzzled Cutler, 36, asking if he could get an office. Cutler got a negative response from Cavallari.

“You never know what’s gonna happen,” Cutler said in one scene, guaranteeing that there will be plenty more drama in the new year for the parents of three. The couple, who have been married since 2015, are parents to sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 3.

The flagship Uncommon James store is located in Nashville, near the couple’s family farm. Cavallari also has a pop-up location in Los Angeles, but the second store will be a permanent location in Chicago.

Revealing that the new location will be in Chicago is not a spoiler. Cavallari broke the news herself on Instagram, most recently posting a gallery showing inside the store on Oct. 28.

“So in love with @uncommonjames Chicago!!! She’s more beautiful than I ever could have imagined. Ok, I’m done posting about UJ Chi now,” she wrote in the caption.

The new store was not Cavallari’s only drama over the summer. She hosted a dating series called Paradise Hotel for Fox, but the show was a ratings bust. It was canceled after only four episodes, with Fox deciding to air a three-hour finale far earlier than planned.

While the new season will show a new Uncommon James store, but do not expect to see Cavallari and Cutler’s children. In a 2018 interview with PopCulture.com, she said she will never put them on camera.

“I would still never put my kids on a reality TV show. I’ve always said that I’d be open to it if it was something in the fashion world, or you know about my business and my brand, so I stick to that,” she said. “I just want them to have the choice. You know, they’re 5, 3 and 2, I don’t wanna make the choice for them if they want to put their lives all over TV. I mean I don’t even put them on social media, you know, show their faces.”

E! also scheduled a Christmas special, Very Merry Cavallari, which debuts on Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images