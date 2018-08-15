Kristin Cavallari Is Back and Better Than Ever in ‘Very Cavallari’ Premiere

It’s been more than half a decade since Kristin Cavallari stirred things up on The Hills, and Sunday’s series premiere of Very Cavallari said it best — “The b— is back.”

The E! reality show, which concentrates on Cavallari’s life with husband Jay Cutler in Nashville, Tennessee and the drama surrounding the opening of her Uncommon James storefront, kicked off July 8, and brought with it not only a fun look into Cavallari’s life, but those of her charismatic friends and employees.

In the first episode alone, viewers learned that post-retirement from the NFL, Cutler declared battle on the other parents at his kids’ school pick up, Cavallari’s employee Shannon said she was perfect for her job “because I don’t have to work hard,” and a power struggle between two Uncommon James employees kicked off.

Fans were immediately here for the new show:

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at at 10 p.m. ET on E!

