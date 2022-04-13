'Vanderpump Rules': Why Lala Kent Doesn't Talk to Tom Schwartz Anymore

✖

There seems to be some strife between the cast members of Vanderpump Rules. During Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared where she stands with her co-stars amid her split from Randall Emmett. Apparently, she's not on good terms with Tom Schwartz at the moment because of his friendship with Emmett.

When it comes to who has been the most supportive since her breakup, Kent said that both Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay have been great friends to her. Although, she couldn't say the same for the Toms of the friend group. Kent said that Tom Sandoval has not asked her how she's doing or touched upon the situation at all with her. As for Schwartz, he hung out with Emmett days before her WWHL appearance. As a result, she "cut him out."

It was announced in October 2021 that Kent and Emmett split. The pair, who share 1-year-old daughter Ocean, became engaged in September 2018. They were planning to get married in early 2020 but they were forced to put their wedding plans on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When their split was first reported, it was alleged that Emmett cheated on Kent, leading her to call off their engagement. During the most recent reunion for Vanderpump Rules, Kent addressed their split and said that they did break things off after Emmett cheated on her.

"I just got the biggest pit in my stomach. I just knew Randall is not who I think he is," Kent said at the time. "I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That's all I wanted, because I was like, I know how dudes are, and I can trust him. And I know he's not f--king around on me. And the fact that this man, he knew what he was out doing and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world, I feel disgusted."

Kent continued to say that Emmett wasn't the man that she originally thought that he was. The reality star added, "When I found out that things were not as they seem to be — which, by the way, I'm still finding out things from back then when we met — in my mind, I thought, life is not cookie cutter. We were soul mates, we fell in love, and of course I didn't think that he was gonna be doing this to me."