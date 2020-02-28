‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Was Trying to Get Pregnant With Fiancé Beau Clark Before Engagement (Exclusive)

With the two set to exchange vows in Rome, Italy this October, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and fiancé, Beau Clark are ready for kids! Well, maybe just one — she’s not entirely sure yet. But the 31-year-old admits exclusively to PopCulture.com that she’s not only keen on getting a headstart with family matters, but even tried to take matters into her “own hands” over the planning prior to their engagement last summer.

“Oh yeah — no, we talk about it all the time,” Schroeder told PopCulture.com, after being asked about her candid baby conversations with Clarke. “I was trying to get pregnant this past summer before I knew I was going to get an engagement ring. I was like, ‘If he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands!’”

In regards to how many kids they want, the couple is still undecided. Schroeder said that while it would be “so nice to have three or four kids,” she is realistic about what she wants when the time is right. “I think once I hopefully have one, I might be like, ‘You know what? F— this s—,” she admitted. “One’s all I can handle.”

Schroeder, who is keeping busy these days between her new tour, moving into a new home and writing her second book, reveals that she’s leaving most of the decisions regarding her wedding up to their wedding planner. In fact, her schedule is so busy, she and Clark haven’t even decided on where or when they’re going for their honeymoon as it all just depends on her schedule for her reality series, Vanderpump Rules.

Schroeder even shares that while she’s excited for her wedding, she’s almost ready for it to be over so she can take a break from everything. “I can’t even take a two day vacation, so I don’t have time, literally, to do anything. I’m looking forward to just my wedding — that sounds weird to say — my wedding being over, but just once everything is done, the tour is done for a while, my wedding is done … [I’ll] be able to just settle down and have a few months to just enjoy life,” she said before jokingly adding, “I’m going to tell my managers, agents, publicists, don’t bother me for three months.”

Schroeder just hit the road for her Straight Up With Stassi LIVE tour and says she’s so excited to connect with her fans.

“That’s actually the best part and the only reason I feel like I keep doing this because touring, it’s so hard because I miss out on so many of my friends and families moments,” she said on why she’s excited to spend time with fans. “But just constantly being out of town and it’s so much traveling and it’s the only thing you can focus on when you’re touring.”

In the meantime, Schroeder partnered with Real California Milk in efforts to launch the World’s First CBD [California Based Dairy] Dispensary that’s opening up a pop-up in Venice, California this week.

“This is the first time that they’re doing it [and] it’s a play on, obviously, the whole CBD thing, but this is the original mood enhancer,” she explained. “I found out recently as I’ve been getting into this and talking with Real California Milk that there are actual mood enhancers in dairy, and so I thought it was really interesting to kind of just have this fun spin on it and do a dispensary pop-up.”

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images