'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Was Reportedly 'Not Expecting to Be Fired' Following Racist Behavior

Of all the Vanderpump Rules stars still shocked by Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's firing Tuesday over racist behavior towards former co-star Faith Stowers, Schroeder is possible the most taken aback, a source close to the reality personality told Us Weekly.

"Stassi was not expecting to be fired. She is surprised and upset," the insider said, adding the podcast host and author "lost a lot of money from losing sponsorships and paid opportunities." Schroeder and Doute were both fired from Bravo Tuesday after Stowers addressed during an Instagram Live session last week how poorly she was treated by the original cast members during her brief time as the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady," Stowers said on June 5. "They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me."

After a podcast segment in which Schroeder admitted to and laughed about calling the police on Stowers went viral, the Next Level Basic author apologized on Instagram, writing in part, "I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Doute claimed her actions were "not racially driven," in a similar apology but said she is now "completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her."

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired from Vanderpump Rules Tuesday, months after racist tweets were uncovered in which the new cast members used the N-word and made racist comments. Cleaning house was a difficult, but necessary step for Bravo amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, a source told Us Weekly. "Stassi, in particular, has become a major piece of the Bravo puzzle over the years, and the network truly enjoyed working with her," the source said.

"That said, racism and discrimination have no place on Bravo, so Stassi, Kristen, Max and Brett left the powers that be with no other option," they added. "The people behind the decision are now discussing ways that Bravo can publicly and more thoroughly address the situation."