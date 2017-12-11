‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains Sexual Harassment Criticism

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder said she’s ready to explain her controversial statements about sexual assault.

The 29-year-old reality TV personality previously apologized for her controversial remarks that many believed criticised victims of the #MeToo sexual harassment campaign. After several advertisers pulled out of her podcast, Schroeder says she’s tackling the issue on this week’s episode by bringing on a guest who is a victim of sexual harassment.

“I have a guest on who has a very poignant story and educates me a lot on everything,” Schroeder told News Corp Australia Network.

Schroeder’s “irresponsible” comments caused an uproar last month after she claimed many sexual assault victims were willing to go to the hotel rooms where the incidents occurred and that they were only complaining now because of the “hashtag me too trend”. In the episode, titled “Are We On A Male Witch Hunt?”, she also controversially added that “no one can make me suck someone’s d—.”

She has since admitted she shouldn’t have made generalised remarks on an issue she didn’t understand. She also put a call-out on Twitter, asking victims to email in their stories for a follow-up podcast.

“I realized I couldn’t just read people’s long emails on a podcast, I had to have somebody there for me to talk to and interview, so I have somebody on and we spend the first half talking about normal things and then the last half really getting into that,” Schroeder said of the upcoming episode of Straight Up With Stassi.

“My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners,” Schroeder wrote in her apology in November. “But on my latest episode I crossed a line. It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else’s experiences. I apologize. I will continue to speak my mind on my podcast, but will put more thought behind my dialogue moving forward.”