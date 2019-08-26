‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Spotted Kissing Robby Hayes Amid Lindsie Chrisley ‘Sex Tape’ Drama

The Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes isn’t letting the drama surrounding his “sex tape” with Lindsie Chrisley keep him down. Amid the ongoing legal drama with the Chrisley Knows Best family, during which Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing federal tax evasion charges, the reality personality took time to link up with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie, kissing in photos obtained by TMZ at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

It’s not the first time Hayes and the SURver have been romantic, as fans of the Bravo series will recall, as the Bachelor in Paradise star appeared on Season 7 as Scheana’s date. Earlier this month, Hayes was dragged into the legal drama surrounding the Chrisleys after TMZ uncovered a police report estranged daughter Lindsie made last month accusing her father and brother, Chase Chrisley, of harassing her and attempting to extort her with a sex tape into lying about an “incident.”

In denying the allegations, Todd named Hayes and Bachelor Nation’s Josh Murray as having hooked up with his daughter, telling E! News, “It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

Hayes addressed the allegations on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast, explaining that while he and Lindsie were caught on camera hooking up, it was on accident, not as part of a sex tape.

“I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on,” he said on the podcast. “We’re in the middle of dealing with it. I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta, two days ago.”

Murray also responded to the allegations to E! News, saying in a statement, “Lindsie and I have been friends for years. I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

