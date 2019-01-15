‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Kisses ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robby Hayes

Scheana Marie might not have been able to entice SUR barback Adam Spott into her day bed, but the Vanderpump Rules star is making fast headway in the romance department when it comes to his best friend!

In Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, Marie appeared to have turned her sights on his friend Robby Hayes, who was JoJo Fletcher’s runner-up on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, later appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, where he allegedly cheated on Amanda Stanton.

Marie, meanwhile, suffered romantic setbacks of her own recently, being dumped last year by Rob Valletta after a cringeworthy season swooning over him. But she definitely wasn’t afraid to swoon over Hayes!

“He’s supportive, he’s reliable, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. I mean, those abs, like, yes please. He always makes me feel special. If things keep going well, I could definitely see myself falling for him,” she told the camera in Monday’s episode.

The two even spent a flirty day together on what Marie guessed was their 10th “date,” although Hayes pointed out those dates were more like group hangs alongside friends.

“Always, but like, with Adam, we don’t want to hurt each other. I love him so much,” she replied, telling the cameras later, “Adam’s gorgeous, but a friendship is the only option. However, if he would, I would. I will give in at any moment.”

Hayes was more than ready to flirt back, meanwhile, asking her, “Why do you think I won’t sleep with you?”

“Because you’re not attracted to me,” she responded. “The thing is, you’re not my typical type. You are too perfect.”

It was at that point that Hayes leaned in to kiss Marie, promising to drive her home after their little makeout session.

Marie’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, however, didn’t seem to be as impressed by Hayes.

“I met him and he was nice, but— ” Brittany Cartwright said diplomatically, before being interrupted by Stassi Schroeder, who said, “He’s a douche. He’s a cheesy douche.”

Marie and Hayes sparked dating rumors in March after sharing photos of one another on social media with seemingly romantic captions, but shot down dating labels when asked by Us Weekly that same month.

“You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now,” Marie explained at the time. “Him and I are amazing friends. Every time I’m in L.A., he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah just very good friends.”

“Scheana is amazing. Period,” Hayes added to the publication. “She has quickly become my best friend in L.A. since moving to the city. She’s not only drop dead gorgeous and always having fun, she’s loyal and dependable, as well, a hard trait to find in L.A. at times. We’ve been taking trips together, working together and spending a lot more time with each other, especially when we find ourselves in the same city between our busy schedules.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

