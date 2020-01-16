‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Max Boyens Apologizes After Racist Tweets Resurface

Vanderpump Rules star, Max Boyens has issued an apology after his resurfaced racist and homophobic tweets got him in deep trouble with fans of the Bravo show. Several offensive tweets from the TomTom general manager, who just joined the cast in the ongoing Season 8 of the reality show, were captured by the Instagram account Face Reality before he made his account private.

“It upsets me that the word n— is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word,” he wrote in 2012, adding in another tweet that year, “Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Theres this girl I see everyday [at] school, she looks just like the girl from the movie precious & I’m not just saying this cuz she’s big and black,” and in another suggested Justin Bieber use the n-word in his songs, calling him “queer” for not doing so.

“When is Justin Bieber going to realize that saying n— and cussing and having big booty b—es in his songs is the cool thing to do #queer,” he also wrote in 2012.

Since the tweets came to light, Boyens apologized in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” he said. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”

That hasn’t stopped Vanderpump Rules fans from wanting him off the show altogether.

*sigh* someone dug up some old tweets of Max. #PumpRules sure picks winners. At 19 years old you should know better. pic.twitter.com/cdhdxOQ3F6 — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) January 16, 2020

Racists running rampant on #vanderpumprules #PumpRules working at @tomtomweho this is totally UNACCEPTABLE @TomSandoval1 @twschwa @LisaVanderpump . Maybe hire some POC and allow cast to be DIVERSE like WEHO/CALI is! Boycotting until Max & other racist new cast member are FIRED — Cali Cocoa (@calicocoa) January 16, 2020

