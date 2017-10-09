‘Vanderpump Rules’ Duo Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Plan for First Baby ‘Soon-ish’

No longer newlyweds, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules are thinking about expanding their family.

The longtime couple opened up about their future plans to Us Weekly at the Oct. 5 premiere of premiere of Lisa Vanderpump’s documentary The Road to Yulin and Beyond at the Awareness Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Maloney told the magazine that while kids are in the couple’s plan “soon-ish,” the two are just enjoying married life together for now.

“We’re just excited for our future together, and planning to eventually have a family, and buy a house and all that,” the 30-year-old TV personality said. “It’s a reality now. It’s not just a hypothetical.”

The couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August, and headed off on a sort of second honeymoon trip to Iceland this weekend, they told Bravo.

Although the last year has been plagued with divorce rumors for the duo, the Vanderpump Rules couple say that marriage is their greatest adventure yet.

“It’s amazing. I would definitely say married life is a lot better than dating life,” Maloney told Us. “The pressure of, like, ‘Are we going to get married? Where is this going?’ That’s all been kind of alleviated, and it’s just being husband and wife.”