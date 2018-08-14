‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Mocks Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian recently split after dating for nearly two years, and it seems there’s one person who doesn’t mind poking fun at Bendjima’s new status.

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is that one person, who took the opportunity to publicly make fun of Bendjima on social media this week.

On Monday, Taylor spotted Bendjima at the gym, posting a mirror selfie to his Instagram Story in which Bendjima was visible sitting at a nearby machine.

“When kourtneykardashain dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym,” Taylor wrote on the photo. “No more [Fiji] diamond water either. Got to drink that smart water now.”

After the couple’s split was reported, Bendjima was spotted appearing to get cozy with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico in photos, though the model was quick to use Instagram to claim the media’s angle was the wrong one.

“They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote on his Story over an article using the photos. “F— your Hollywood bulls— (cant have fun with your friends no more).” He then added, “dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho.”

In another post, he added, “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my lord. Have a wonderful day.”

A source told E! News that Kardashian and Bendjima “decided to take time apart but ultimately it led to a split.”

The break came after the pair’s recent trip to Italy. After they got back, Bendjima made headlines after he left a now-deleted comment on one of Kardashian’s Instagram photos in which she wore a thong bikini, writing, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”

After the fact, Kardashian is reportedly doing her best to move forward.

“Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy,” the source said. “Kourtney doesn’t plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It’s upsetting to her. They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jesse Grant