‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Apologizes for Comments About Jax Taylor and Lala Kent

James Kennedy is walking back the rude comments he made about Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor and Lala Kent after initially claiming that he had been hacked.

Wednesday, the DJ went on a Twitter rant against his fellow Bravo personalities, starting off with Maloney, whom fans watched approach boss Lisa Vanderpump about firing Kennedy following his body-shaming her earlier this season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Katie Maloney is one disgusting human,” he wrote. “Basically making up stories about me to gain gain gain. That’s all she does – her marriage [to Tom Schwartz] won’t last and trust me neither will she after #pumprules.”

In a second post, Kennedy went after Taylor and his former best friend Kent, both of whom mourned the loss of their fathers recently.

“And Jax?! He is just a sad man after his daddy died. Coming for me cause I’m the only man he don’t like – brother make peace with your dead father please so you can be set free that’s goes for Lala also,” he continued.

After immediately receiving backlash for his cruel comments, Kennedy first claimed to have been hacked, writing, “Damn! HACKED! I Just changed my password that should do it! Sorry guys you know how positive I am sending love to everyone today,” before deleting the allegation, as well as the insulting messages.

Soon after, he took to Twitter to apologize, writing, “Hey I’m sorry for what I said about Jax and Lala and I apologize deeply to them and anyone I offended. I hope you guys also stop provoking me, thank you and I wish everyone a happy new year.”

Hey I’m sorry for what I said about Jax and Lala and I apologize deeply to them and anyone I offended. I hope you guys also stop provoking me, thank you and I wish everyone a happy new year. — James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) January 3, 2019

It didn’t appear to mean much to Taylor or his fiancée Brittany Cartwright, however, who claimed the volatile cast member only apologized after being forced to by Bravo.

Keep your fake ass apology homie, I know bravo made you do this we aren’t idiots, know your role in life and keep your mouth shut. You will always be on the bottom of the totem pole in life until you figure your shit out. You’re a sad miserable human being I feel bad for you. — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) January 3, 2019

“Keep your fake a— apology homie, I know bravo made you do this we aren’t idiots, know your role in life and keep your mouth shut,” Taylor wrote on Twitter following the apologetic message. “You will always be on the bottom of the totem pole in life until you figure your s— out. You’re a sad miserable human being I feel bad for you.”

Cartwright added, “There is a difference between someone who notices his wrongs and changes everything about his life for the better and someone who just doesn’t care who he hurts no matter what and has no intention of admitting his wrongs or changing. We know what’s real. Y’all see 30 mins.”

There is a difference between someone who notices his wrongs and changes everything about his life for the better and someone who just doesn’t care who he hurts no matter what and has no intention of admitting his wrongs or changing. We know what’s real. Y’all see 30 mins — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) January 3, 2019

Kent, whose Twitter account is currently inactive, has yet to respond to Kennedy’s diss.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DailyMail.com