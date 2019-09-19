‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Faith Stowers Pregnant With Her First Child

Faith Stowers is officially going to be a mom! The Vanderpump Rules alum and Challenge competitor announced Wednesday that she and her boyfriend were expecting their first child, sharing a photo of the two smiling while holding up an ultrasound photo of their little one with a heartwarming caption.

“I’m excited to start this new Chapter in my life with my heart and best friend!” she wrote. “At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Stowers (@kingfaithhope) on Sep 4, 2019 at 6:50pm PDT

Stowers joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in Season 4 as a SURver, but really made her impact during Season 6 when she revealed she had slept with Jax Taylor while he was dating now-wife Brittany Cartwright, resulting in a brief split for the two.

The backlash was enough for Stowers to leave her job at SUR, but she’s become a mainstay on MTV, appearing on Season 1 of Ex on the Beach, The Challenge: Final Reckoning and the ongoing The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, where she quit in the second episode after an argument with some of her fellow Challenge competitors over banging pots together late at night. Stowers has since condemned the editing on Twitter, retweeting fans who thought her exit was glossed over by producers.

“You would of thought I was trying to kill them by banging a pot twice! Immediately after I got ganged up on by 3 grown men,” she added in another tweet. “I don’t condone that type of behavior to any women so I dipped! However the edit that’s the truth.”

She added in the comments of an Instagram post, as was picked up by fans and screenshotted, “Lol that edit was terrible! But to anyone that wants to know, as far as I know I wasn’t going into elimination and half the house caught a bacterial lung infection and was put on medication, so we couldn’t drink or have fun.”

“So after I did a ‘military style’ wake up with a pot because I don’t watch ‘Bad Girls Club’ [confused face emoji],” she continued. “They were so mad and hostile you would of thought I tried to kill them. I got ganged up on by 3 guys, I don’t condone women ever being treated that way by men so I left. And that’s just the truth.”

Photo credit: Paul Redmond/WireImage