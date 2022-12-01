USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show

The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.

At this time, details of The Big D's move from TBS to USA Network, such as a possible premiere date, are unclear, as the deal is still being finalized, though Deadline reported that "a deal is on the verge of closing." The reported acquisition comes after The Big D was abruptly canceled in July, marking one of the most notable cancellations at the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable network, just weeks ahead of its series premiere. Following the cancellation, the show's producers were reportedly handed the rights back to the show, allowing them to shop it elsewhere. Deadline reported they have since worked out a deal in which Warner Bros. Discovery can share in the ancillary rights, including international formats, a lucrative deal since a number of global broadcasters are said to be interested in local remakes of the show.

Originally announced in March 2021, The Big D is set in Costa Rica and features 10 divorced couples living in a villa together. It follows the couples as they re-learn how to date while looking for love among the other exes. The couples participate in revealing relationship ex-exercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners and finally overcome the issues keeping them from getting back into the game. At the end of each episode, one person who is not relationship material is eliminated. Fletcher and Rodgers hosted the series, which finished production prior to its cancellation at TBS. Promos for the show were also run ahead of the expected July 7 premiere, though the series was canceled in June, with the company said to have taken a tax write-off.

"We're assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies," a spokesperson for the Turner cable networks told Deadline following The Big D's cancellation. "We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of Big D for their partnership through the process."

The Big D is produced by Lighthearted Entertainment, who previously made dating shows Are You The One? and Dating Naked. Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler, and Kevin Lee serve as executive producers.