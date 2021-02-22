USA Network Announces Return of 'Miz & Mrs.' With New Trailer

✖

Miz & Mrs. is returning with new episodes. On Monday, the USA Network announced the second half of Season 2 will continue on Monday, April 12 at 11 p.m. ET. Miz & Mrs. will now air right after WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw, and a new trailer was released to promote the series.

"Miz and Mrs gives an exclusive glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of married WWE Superstars, The Miz, Maryse and their eccentric family," the synopsis says. "In the upcoming six episodes, Mike and Maryse celebrate an anniversary, have a pregnancy scare, and think about joining a country club. While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, their moms decide they are ready to date, Mike creates a man cave and helps his dad find a hobby, and Maryse launches her Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer."

The reality TV series premiered in 2018 and 34 episodes have aired so far. When PopCutlure.com caught up with Mike and Maryse last year, Mike said when talking about the show: "There is a lot of shenanigans, a lot of funny and a lot of drama. But I feel like our drama is more funny-based rather than dramatic-based." The couple has two kids who are also featured in the show.

“With the second [child], you know what to do with a kid,” Maryse said to PopCulture in November. "But it's harder because we don’t sleep. For me, the anxiety of trying to work and do everything that I do with taking care of my kids because I want to be good at everything. I want to be the perfect mom. I want to be great with everything that I do in my entertainment business.”

Along with the family life, Miz and Mrs. will take a look into Miz's pro wrestling career. And things are going really well for The Miz right now as he won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber on Sunday. This is the second time The Miz has won the WWE title. However, he is now the first person in WWE history to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion, meaning he has won the world title, the Intercontinental title, the United States title and the tag team titles at least twice. The last time the Miz won the WWE Championship was in 2010 and held on to the title for 160s days.