'Angry Miz Girl' Reacts to The Miz Winning WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

The Miz shocked the WWE Universe on Sunday night, beating Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. When The Miz won, people on social media began posting memes of the "Angry Miz Girl," which became popular when The Miz won the WWE title for the first time in 2010. Sportskeeda's Abhilash Mendhe recently caught up with Cayley, the face behind the "Angry Miz Girl," and she is happy the Miz won.

"I personally think he’s one of the best on the roster, I know it’s a big change from my opinion 10 years ago but I love him when he’s a heel champion, I think he’s got the personality for it down to a T," Cayley said. She also talked about how kind The Miz was to her when she met him backstage. "I loved meeting The Miz and he was always super kind to me and he worked super hard, so I definitely think he deserves it," she added.

As mentioned, it's been over 10 years since The Miz won the WWE Championship for the first time, and he's been waiting for another opportunity since. Winning the title was big for The Miz as WrestleMania is less than two months away. And while some fans would love to see The Miz headline WrestleMania, there will be a number of Superstars going after the belt, including McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

But The Miz has done something no other WWE Superstar has done. According to WWE Stats and Info, The Miz is the first two-time Grand Slam Champion in company history, meaning he has won the World Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Champion and the Tag team Championship multiple times.

The Miz is one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. Along with winning the WWE Championship twice, The Miz is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, an eight-time Tag Team Champion and a two-time United States Champion. When The Miz won the WWE title in 2010, he was able to main event WrestleMania 27 and beat John Cena. He held on to the title for 160 days before losing it to Cena in May 2011.