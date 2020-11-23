✖

Tyra Banks may not be the one vying for high scores from the judges and votes from America on the dance floor each week, but she knows a thing or two about forgetting your routine. Just ahead of Monday night's Dancing With the Stars finale, the ABC series' host reflected on her own past dancing fail when she forgot her choreography during a runway dance back in her modeling heyday.

Banks, who was brought on to host the ABC dancing competition after the series parted ways with former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, opened up about the awkward moment in a Sunday Instagram post. Sharing a throwback clip of a flamenco routine, Banks said that prior to strutting the runway, she had "studied and practiced with a choreographer" and had "lived and breathed those moves." Although she "knew them backwards and forwards" and was confident as ever, she fell victim to something that more than just a few DWTS celebrity competitors can relate to: a complete blank when it came time to perform.

"Flash forward to showtime... I forgot ALL the darn moves! Feet all over the place, arms not knowing what the heck to do, a mess!" Banks recalled. "I kept my focus though. I attacked the moves with the intensity the choreographer taught me, but to my own crazy drum."

Banks noted that she was reminiscing on this moment just ahead of the Dancing With the Stars Season 29 finale, during which "a mirror ball winner will be CROWNED." The former America's Next Top Model host said that the four remaining celebs taking the stage with their pro partners "will showcase their intense moves taught by their pros." While she acknowledged that some of the competitors "may hit them all on point" while others "may mess up," she reminded her followers that "the most important thing is to keep going, even if they forget a little."

"And that goes for YOU, too," she wrote. "Whether you’re attacking a new hobby or dance move, keep on going! It's the dedication that counts more than anything!" she wrote.

Heading into the final night of the competition, only four dancing pairs remain. They are former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev; One Day at a Time's Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber; rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach; and Catfish host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johson. Monday night's cap to the season will also see the return of Jeannie Mai and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong, who were forced to leave the series early following a medical emergency. The Season 29 finale kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.