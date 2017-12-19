WATCH: Tyra Banks Shows Her Tough Side in Return to ‘ANTM’

Tyra Banks is reclaiming her position as the boss on America’s Next Top Model.

The supermodel is making her return to the VH1 reality show after stepping away for a cycle, and it looks like she means business in the sneak peek trailer released Monday.

“When you come in this room, you respect, you got that?” Banks tells the aspiring models during a trailer that teases “deeply-rooted psychological warfare” this season.

The host of America’s Got Talent relinquished her long-held position on the show to singer and model Rita Ora when the show was rebooted last season, but in March announced she would be displacing Ora to return to her reality show once again.

Following Banks’ announcement, Ora praised the 44-year-old model’s return to her show.

“Words can’t describe how much FUN I had hosting this show for you – it was such an honour,” she captioned a selfie of the two. “I grew up watching and loving the show, it was a dream come true and I can’t wait for you to hear my new album! It’s TIME PEOPLE!!! Love the whole ANTM cast and crew and good luck for the future!! Love you @tyrabanks.”

Also returning to the panel of judges on cycle 24 will be model Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach.

“Oh yeah, I’m back!” Graham previously told PEOPLE. “It’s happening. [I’m looking forward to] Having Tyra there. She was there in the beginning and the end [of cycle 23], but we didn’t get the Tyra-isms in the midst of it all. I’m so excited to have her there because she is a mentor and she’s definitely someone that I look up to.”

This cycle of America’s Next Top Model will also feature guest appearances from former judge Nigel Barker, cycle three winner Eva Marcille, Director X, beauty guru Patrick Starr, choreographer Jermaine Browne, supermodel Jourdan Dunn, hip hop artist Maejor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorites Valentina, Katya, Manila.

America’s Next Top Model returns Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.